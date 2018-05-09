New Dada ji in the Awasthi house?

posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on May 9th, 2018 at 5:24 pm

This week, on Belan Wali Bahu, everyone in the house is searching for Laddo’s hair so they can get a DNA test done. This test would reveal if Tunnu really is Laddo’s son or not. Roopa throws a condition at the family members saying either the child stay in the house or her. Although after Laddoo convincing her enough, she decides to stay in the house but as a guest and wants the family members to pamper her. Do they find out about Chandni and Tunnu’s truth?

 

 

In another series of events this week, dada ji is feeling bad as someone called him old and is seen leaving the house. The families cannot look for him and end up complaining to the police. Jeetu and Roopa try finding him everywhere but there is no clue. Suzi, however knows where Dada jee is and the family come together to plan and bring him home. The Awasthi’s plot and plan to find out about Dada ji. Where is Dada ji and how will the family members bring him back home? Stay tuned.

 

Watch Belan Wali Bahu from Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm and Saturday and Sunday at 10 pm.


