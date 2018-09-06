posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on September 6th, 2018 at 4:28 pm

To respecting choices, individuality and embracing love today, tomorrow and forever! The much-anticipated verdict under section 377 is out and we couldn't be happier. On this historic day, we're cheering out loud for everyone in love and making choices without holding any stereotypes. #ChunoApneRang

The Supreme Court of India today decriminalised gay sex between consenting adults by reading down Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The judgment titled Navtej Singh Johar & Ors. v. Union of India was delivered by a Bench of Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and Justices Rohinton Nariman, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud, and Indu Malhotra.

CJI Misra and Justices Nariman, Chandrachud and Malhotra delivered separate, concurring judgments. Today, the Court held that Section 377 insofar as it criminalizes consensual sexual acts between adult human beings, is unconstitutional and liable to be struck down.