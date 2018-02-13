posted by Mansi dharia, last updated on February 13th, 2018 at 6:10 pm

After Saturday’s shocking episode of Rising Star 2, the Duels Ki Takkar round on Sunday also saw some shocking eliminations.

First Jodi to go up against each other were Afreen group & Ajay Brijwasi.

The brilliant Qawwali singing ‘Afreen group’ went first and gave a beautiful performance on the songs Chand Sifarish and Aaj Phir. They managed to score a whopping 90% votes and received a ‘Tutari’ moment from our expert Shankar Mahadevan.

However, in spite of Ajay Brijwasi’s brilliant score of 88% votes, he was unable to beat the ‘Afreen Group’.

Next in line were two amazing singers Hoshiyar Brijwasi and Raman Kapoor. While Hoshiyar’s wrong song selection disappointed the judges, Raman Kapoor could not beat his score of 70% votes with his performance on the song Main Jahan Rahoon.

Mumbai chi mulgi, Supriya and Suro Ke Big B - Hemant Brijwasi were all set to perform next.

Where Supriya Joshi’s 60% fell short in front Hemant’s brilliant wall raising performance on the song Upar Khuda. With a staggering 94% votes he secured his place in the Top 16.

Lastly, between the two ‘chota packet, bada dhamkas’ Zaid and Chetan Brijwasi, Zaid’s soulful performance on the song Saiyyan got him 88% votes.

However, even after giving a super energetic and highly entertaining performance, Chetan missed the mark by just 2% votes.

The experts too felt heart broken by the decision and were determined to bring him back in the future.

By the end, Afreen group, Hoshiyar Brijwasi Hemant Brijwasi and Zaid were the ones who made it to the Top 16 of Rising Star 2.

