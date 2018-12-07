posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on December 7th, 2018 at 5:42 pm

A day in advance, tonight’s Weekend ka Vaar starts with a bang! Wondering why? Well, we’ll tell you. Surbhi who hailed as a captain a few days back, got the authority from Bigg Boss to pick contenders who deserve to go to the kaalkothri. Shocked and taken aback, everyone in the house was wondering about the sudden development. Being the house captain, Surbhi was given the power to pick contestants for this punishment. The first name she took was of Sreesanth for his behaviour in the task.

Going forward, Salman Khan was also seen questioning Surbhi and Rohit for their respective behaviour, especially against Sreesanth. Instigating him, digging deep into his past and so on, none of this was appreciated by Salman Khan. He was shown giving them a piece of his mind. Here’s what he said!

