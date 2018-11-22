posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on November 22nd, 2018 at 5:56 pm

They had us on breaking news and we’re sure, we got your attention too! Tonight’s the night of revelation and finding answers to pointing fingers! With Surbhi and Deepak standing as captaincy ke daavedaars, Bigg boss announced the sansani khes baatein task where the Surbhi and Deepak were asked to report the most happening sansani news in the house! To judge their reporting capabilities, Sweta Singh, a popular journalist and news presenter was invited as a special guest in the Bigg Boss 12 house. Sweta gave them a task which was to reveal happenings from within the house as news breaks. The two contenders were allowed to discuss the task amongst their fellow contestants. Sweta would then decide whose news was the most notable and that contender would be graded with a plus point.

It started off with Surbhi reporting the breakup of the happy club. She even went around asking every member of the house about the same which led to a lot of people talking about ego clashes, a clash of opinions and groupism. The next allegation reported by Surbhi was Somi commenting on Jasleen’s character! FYI, this also led to a huge argument between the two.

Going forward, Deepak asked Megha if she really is a winner which instigated Megha to another level. Megha was seen screaming, calling Deepak names, spitting on him and even throwing her footwear on Deepak.

Lastly, tonight is also when Sreesanth will be seen clarifying the IPL incident too. Too much awaits you tonight and we’re sure there’s no reason for you to miss it! Stay tuned to Appy Fizz presents Bigg Boss 12 powered by Oppo F9 Pro every day at 9 pm only on COLORS for more!