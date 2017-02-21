Shani To Get Controlled By Lord Shiva

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on February 21st, 2017 at 3:07 pm

A lot has been happening in the track of ‘Shani’. Recently we saw how Shani goes completely out of control in the fit of rage. He doesn’t listen to anybody and this becomes the biggest concern for everyone as things could lead to massive destruction with the pace at which they were moving in.

 

IMG_1017

 

 

Shani even gets into major fight with his own father ‘Surya’, and holds him captive. After things reach to this extent, all reach out to lord Shiva to seek help and request him to put all of this to a stop. There remains no other option. Shiv nods in affirmation and declares that it’s time for Shani to know about his goal.

 

IMG_1020

 

 

What will happen now? How will lord Shiva manage to bring Shani back to normal?

To know everything, keep watching Shani Mon-Fri at 9 PM!


