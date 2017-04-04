posted by Shambhavi, last updated on April 4th, 2017 at 4:15 pm

In the last episode of Dil Se Dil Tak we saw how Shorvari took a huge step by taking complete onus of Teni’s protection. She reached the police station to rescue Teni, however got arrested herself after she slapped the cop who tried hitting Teni.

An affectionate moment was when Teni expressed to Shorvari on how she was taking her care despite all odds.

In the upcoming episodes we will see how Teni gets to face the other members of the Bhanushali household, who are infuriated. Teni will be stating that there is someone from the family who led her getting into the trouble. Eventually there would be a name revealed who was behind all of this. Parth’s grandfather would be seen apologizing to Teni for having misunderstood her character. Teni would be seen wanting to leave the house.

Repenting for the mistakes dadaji would also insist on getting Teni married to a nice boy belonging to a good family. This twist will shock Teni, Shorvari and Parth!

What will happen then? How will the trio manage to escape this situation? Will this land Teni into a big problem?

