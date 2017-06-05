posted by Shambhavi, last updated on June 5th, 2017 at 6:08 pm

In previous episodes of Dil Se Dil Tak we saw that the entire Bhanushali household is busy preparing for Aman and Teni's wedding. However, one morning Teni gets to know that the boy called Vikas with whom she had the fight in the previous night, got killed.

The incident occurred when​ Teni tried to follow Sejal in order to get her necklace back. But unfortunately, she got trapped in an unpleasant incident.

In the meanwhile Aman tells Teni to sign on the visa application form, and Teni's happiness knows no bounds as she starts dreaming about going to the US once again however gets shocked to read the newspaper that shows that Vikas got killed mysteriously. Panic stricken Teni reaches out to Sejal and tells her that anyhow her name shouldn't get revealed in all of this or else her dream to go to the US will never get fulfilled.

Sejal and Teni for the first time look friendly to Parth,Aman and Shorvari and they find it weird all of a sudden.

They both reach the scene and get shocked to know that the police is inside the house where Vikas got killed and they are looking for evidences. The people also reveal that the cctv camera would help the cops find the culprit.

Teni goes numb! What will happen now?

To know the story watch Dil Se Dil Tak Mon-Fri!