Monali Thakur is a known face in the Indian music industry; she is a singer also an actor. She became more popular after she won national award for her song ‘Moh Moh Ke Dhaage’, there are many more awards in her kitty for the amazing singing that she has done for Hindi movies.

Monali comes from a musical family from Bengal. She completed her training under Pandit Jagdish Prasad and Pandit Ajoy Chakraborty in Hindi classical music.

1. Monali Thakur is also a trained – Bharatnatyam, Salsa and Hip-Hop dancer.

2. Her father and sister are famous Bengali singers

3. Monali acted for the first time in the Bengali TV show called Alokito ek Indu, and she played the lead role.

4. At the age of 29, Monali Thakur played the role of a 15 year old in Nagesh Kukunoor’s movie called Lakshmi.

5. ‘Zara Zara touch me’ song from the film ‘Race’ brought her to limelight, the song was fourth most played song in the Indian radio in the year 2008.

6. Movie called Jaan-e-Man gave her the first break in Bollywood movie as a singer

