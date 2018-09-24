posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on September 24th, 2018 at 5:45 pm

With no eviction during this Weekend Ka Vaar, the contestants breathe without any stress this week as they get to spend another week in the Bigg Boss house. But the drama inside the house seems to be unending. From the promos, we see that the house members aren’t obeying the house rules which leads to something massive! While everyone is unaware of the same, Bigg Boss showed some clips of contestants doing various things like sleeping, speaking in English et cetera which everyone seems to be enjoying. Taking these as proof, Bigg Boss decided to take away the privilege from the captains i.e. Kriti and Roshmi of being safe from the nominations as punishment. In return, we see the Khan sisters fighting with the captains, especially Kriti since they were unhappy at her being elevated as captain.

Today also being the start of a new week, it’s time for some nominations. Details on how, why and so on aren’t coming so easily. And so, tuning in tonight is imperative! ;)

