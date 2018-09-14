Top 16 dialogues used in the Bigg Boss House!

The much-awaited fiasco starts in exactly two days and we’re totally geared up for it! Every season, there are dialogues that become the talk of the town, and this season too, we’re looking forward to those viral-worthy and meme-worthy dialogues. While that’s yet to come from season 12, here are some of them from the previous season that will bring back all the memories!

Scroll away!

 

  1. "Ungli mat dikha!"

     
  2. "Chillah Mat"

     
  3. "Sab camera mein quaid hai; rewind kar ke dekh lo!"

     
  4. “Aawam jaana chahti hai”

     
  5. "Talk to my hand!"

     
  6. "Agar mujh se itni problem hai, toh mujh se baat hi mat karo!"

     
  7. "Tumhein ek aurat ki izzat karna nahin aati!"

     
  8. “Inti jhooti hai!”

     
  9. "Maine sun liya! Ab aap 'meri' baat suniye!"

     
  10. "Bigg Boss kade se kade shabdon mein iski ninda karte hai."

     
  11. "Zillat ke laddoo"

     
  12. "Baap pe mat jaana!"

     
  13. "Apni awaaz neechi karo."

     
  14. "Yeh kitchen kisi ke baap ka nahin hai."

     
  15. "Spare me!"

     
  16. "Time out!"

 

The grand launch of Big Boss Season 12 is just two days away! Time to set reminders for 16th September, 9 pm!

 

﻿

Recommended

Uff, Madhuri Dixit is all heart, isn't she?

Tushar Kalia is the heartthrob of Dance Deewane! Here's why!

10 unforgettable moments from Bigg Boss Season 11!

5 things that make Bigg Boss 12 SO interesting!

Super performances to give you the jitters!

