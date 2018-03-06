posted by Shambhavi, last updated on March 6th, 2018 at 6:20 pm

Pankti, on Tu Aashiqui has always aspired to become a singer. This week her happiness will know no bounds after she comes to know that she has been selected to perform on the LIVE singing reality show, Rising Star season 2!

As we know, Ahaan has always encouraged Pankti to chase her dreams. He once again boosts her morale saying she should make the most of the given opportunity.

JD on the other hand warns Pankti saying that he would ensure her dream never comes true. He says that if she thinks she is a free bird then she should also know that he is a vulture.

Pankti gets the biggest shock on the day of her performance on Rising Star 2!

Wouldn’t you want to know whether Pankti and Ahaan’s love wins this time or no?

