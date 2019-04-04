What happens when the dancers take over Kitchen Champions?

posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on April 4th, 2019 at 7:18 pm

Super pretty Mohena Kumar Singh and Punit J Pathak were the highlights of our boring Thursday afternoon, thanks to a super episode on Kitchen Champions. Dancers otherwise, these two are just the kind of people you’d want to be around because one, they are full of energy and two, they’re so entertaining. If you don’t know what we’re talking about, here’s a quick recap coming up for you!

 

The episode started off with the duo treating the viewers with a dreamy performance that left everyone in awe of them. Looking at their pictures, can you guess which song they performed on? A little later into the episode, Mohena and Punit had to be a part of a fun task where we got them to say names of dishes with water in their mouth. From funny sounds to them controlling their laughter, this little sequence will leave you splits, promise!

 

DSC04495
 
 
 
DSC04496
 
 
 
DSC04509-min

 

 

When you’re on a cooking show, it’s imperative to know your ingredients, right? Just to make sure of this, we got our celebrities from today to guess a couple of veggies and leafy greens with their eyes covered. Who do you think won this battle? Lastly, with dancers on the show, Garvit planned a face-off between Punit and Mohena which is unmissable. Will the two of them be able to put their best foot forward in front of Garvit?

 

DSC04625
 
 
 
DSC04627
 

 

 
DSC04549

 

 

Tune in to Kitchen Champions from Monday to Friday at 1:30 pm. 

﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Who is the victim?

Who is the victim?

Jhansi and Tatya save the day?

Jhansi and Tatya save the day?

Dhanak is let down by Raghu again?

Dhanak is let down by Raghu again?

And this proves it!

And this proves it!

Will Bela's strategy work?

Will Bela's strategy work?

You Might Also Like

Khatra Khatra Khatra

Khatra Khatra Khatra

Famously Filmfare

Famously Filmfare

Rising Star Season 3

Rising Star Season 3

Jhansi ki Rani

Jhansi ki Rani

Court Room

Court Room

Inside Access

Inside Access

Connect with