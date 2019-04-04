posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on April 4th, 2019 at 7:18 pm

Super pretty Mohena Kumar Singh and Punit J Pathak were the highlights of our boring Thursday afternoon, thanks to a super episode on Kitchen Champions. Dancers otherwise, these two are just the kind of people you’d want to be around because one, they are full of energy and two, they’re so entertaining. If you don’t know what we’re talking about, here’s a quick recap coming up for you!

The episode started off with the duo treating the viewers with a dreamy performance that left everyone in awe of them. Looking at their pictures, can you guess which song they performed on? A little later into the episode, Mohena and Punit had to be a part of a fun task where we got them to say names of dishes with water in their mouth. From funny sounds to them controlling their laughter, this little sequence will leave you splits, promise!

When you’re on a cooking show, it’s imperative to know your ingredients, right? Just to make sure of this, we got our celebrities from today to guess a couple of veggies and leafy greens with their eyes covered. Who do you think won this battle? Lastly, with dancers on the show, Garvit planned a face-off between Punit and Mohena which is unmissable. Will the two of them be able to put their best foot forward in front of Garvit?

