posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on August 14th, 2018 at 6:15 pm

This week on Bepannaah, Zoya asks Aditya whether he had a brawl with Arshad and he accepts it. Just then, Waseem interrupts in between and takes Zoya away. In the mean time, Aditya cannot stop thinking about what had happened. On going to the hospital with Arshad, Zoya sees Anjana and wonders what she was doing there. Aditya is seen waiting at Zoya’s office and prepping up to confess his feelings to her. When he sees them entering together, he gets jealous and slightly awkward! How will Aditya manage this situation?

Going forward, Aditya spins the conversation and convinces Zoya to not marry Arshad as it's the right time for her to focus on her career. Zoya then tells Waseem that she is not ready for marriage yet. Sakshi manages to rescue herself from the hospital and finally reaches the Hooda house where the anniversary party is going on. Will Sakshi be able to reveal the truth?

Stay tuned to find out more watch Bepannaah from Mon-Fri at 9:30 PM.