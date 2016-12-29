Will Tanuja get thrown out of the house on Kasam?

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on December 29th, 2016 at 5:25 pm

Tanuja’s life on Kasam has been a total roller coaster ride. At present, the entire family hates her as they believe that she is pregnant. In reality however, it is Rishi’s niece Smiley who is pregnant while Tanuja has taken the blame on herself to save her.

 

IMG_7990

 

The drama intensifies as Mallaika tries to throw Tanuja out of the house but in the nick of time, Smiley comes in between and announces that, ‘Chachi pregnant nahi hai.’

 

IMG_7976

 

Will Smiley tell the truth to her family and save Tanuja? Or will Tanuja get thrown out of the house? Will the rift between Rishi and Tanuja reduce?

 

IMG_7979

 

Don’t forget to tune in to Kasam on 3rd January at 10.00PM to witness the drama unfold!


