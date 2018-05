posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on May 25th, 2018 at 8:22 pm

Let your favourite weekend gang take over tomorrow and promise you the time of your life! Embracing a lot of fun and bucketloads of laughter, gear up for Entertainment Ki Raat Limited Edition @ 9. You're in for some hilarious jokes and a great time. Scroll away for a quick sneak peak into tomorrow's episode!