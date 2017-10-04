BB farm to have a donkey in tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 11.

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on October 4th, 2017 at 12:35 pm

A week doesn’t go by without a task in the Bigg Boss house, and in the season’s very first week every one must be excited to know more about the luxury budget task.

Well, interestingly tonight’s task in the Bigg Boss house would include a donkey also some fishes! Looks like the Bigg Boss house will be turned into Bigg Boss farm and the housemates would be delegated with their jobs.

Housemates Akash, Benafsha and Bandgi will be seen taking care of the donkey ensuring its food and cleanliness. But we are yet to know what the whole task is all about.

Adding to that, Zubair and Sshivani will become part of an interesting task that has a lot to do with fishes!

There will be several hilarious moments in the episode tonight. Akash will also be seen making the housemates groove on his impromptu raps. Vikas Gupta annoyed once again and why is that?

