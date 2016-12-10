Bigg Boss 10: Karishma Tanna and Dibang talk about their opinions on the housemates tonight

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on December 10th, 2016 at 2:50 pm

Tonight, on Bigg Boss 10, the gorgeous Karishma Tanna and Dibang grace the stage.

Dibang from ABP has been keeping a close track of the happenings in the house and Karishma Tanna being a finalist of Season 8, is well aware of how this game functions.

Both join Salman tonight for a quick chat. Salman tells Dibang and Karishma that Bigg Boss had a talk with the housemates individually in the confession room. He asks them to share their thoughts on the same.

Karishma and Dibang share their view points about the bonds and events in the house.

Karishma Tanna expresses that she feels Priyanka Jagga is trying all the tactics to pull Manveer on her side in the game. Whereas, Dibang says that ever since Manu's exit, the foundation of Mona and Manveer's friendship has shaken up!

Looks like a interesting round of conversation will take place tonight. We can't wait to hear more from Karishma and Dibang! Tune in at 9PM tonight on Bigg Boss 10 Weekend ka Vaar!