Mandana Karimi & Nitibha Kaul come as guests during BB Mela task on Bigg Boss 10 tonight

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 25th, 2017 at 2:54 pm

4 days remaining for the grand finale, tonight we will see a new task being introduced. Manveer reads out the letter, it’s revealed that the name of the task is – BB Mela. Every housemate will be given one stall to be handled during the fair. The names of their stalls are – Hit the joker, Lucky dip plus paani puri, Massage stall, Horse ride and Bhadaas Baba. The housemates to handle these stalls are – Manu Punjabi, Manveer Gurjar, Lopamudra raut, Rohan Mehra and Bani Judge respectively. The housemates who is able to attract maximum guests and earns maximum points, wins. Looks like a fun task to be! The task letter also mentions that there would be guests who would be visiting the fair at different times; this raises the eyebrows of the housemates in surprise.

 

PIC 12

 

 

Nobody could wonder who the guests would be. To everyone’s astonishment, last season’s housemate – Mandana Karimi walks in the Bigg Boss house and enjoys being part of the activities involved in the task. Later she chit chats with the housemates and specifically talks to Lopamudra saying she is like one of the little girls who is nagging most of the times, replying to her Lopa says she is the most common girl in the Bigg Boss house and doesn’t have an air about her being Ms.India, to which Mandana says that doesn’t look like. Lopa feels surprised to know these things. Mandana also points out saying Bani never talks bad about any of the housemates.

 

PIC 19

 

 

Listening to several things about her, Lopamudra later breaks down crying, she says she has tolerated enough and can’t wait to stay in the Bigg Boss house till the finale. She says she cannot take it anymore. Everyone around her including Bani try consoling her.

 

PIC 32

 

 

We will also see Nitibha Kaul making a surprise visit in the house tonight; there will be sweet moments of friendship between her and Manveer which you shouldn’t miss.

 

PIC 46

 

 

Want to know who earns the maximum points in the BB Mela task?

 

PIC 56

 

 

Tune in tonight at 10:30 PM to watch Bigg Boss  10.

 

PIC 61

 

 


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Belan Wali Bahu

Belan Wali Bahu

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Connect with