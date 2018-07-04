posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on July 4th, 2018 at 5:02 pm

Suraj wants Chakor to be his handler and convinces her to do so. Vivaan hears Imli scream and he goes to inquire about what has happened but Imli grabs on to his throat after which Chakor asks Vivaan keep a camera in Imli's room in order to understand her mental state. Chakor is following Naina around and her guards catch hold of Chakor. Abhay comes to her rescue just in time and instructs Chakor to be careful and vigilant henceforth. They plan on how to get Sooraj and Naina to meet.

Meanwhile, Vivaan and Chakor notice Imli's movements on the camera where they realize that Imli is mentally unwell. What will happen when Sooraj finally meets Naina? Will Vivaan and Chakor be able to help Imli? Stay tuned to Udann from Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm.