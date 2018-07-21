10 years, one colourful journey

A journey of capturing multiple emotions and constantly striving to create refreshing content one serial at a time, today’s the day our channel Colors turns 10! With a kitty of diverse shows hosted on the channel with immense support and love, we’re taking you down a beautiful and nostalgic memory lane that features some shows from the many that made a little space for themselves into the minds and hearts of people. Here’s a list of some of your favourites:

#1 Balika Vadhu

 

#2 Ishq ka Rang Safed

 

#3 Mahakali

 

#4 Naagin

 

#5 Silsila Bdallte Rishton Ka

 

#6 Bepannaah

 

#7 Udann

 

#8 Shakti

 

#9 Tu Aashiqui

 

#10 Ishq Mein Marjawan

 

#11 Mission Sapne

 

#12 Jhalak Dikhlaja

 

#13 Khatron Ke Khiladi

 

#14 India’s Got Talent

 

#15 24

 

#16 Big Boss

 

#17 Dance Deewane

 

#18 Laado

 

Indeed, 10 saal bemisal!

