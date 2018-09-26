posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on September 26th, 2018 at 6:50 pm

The age-old Indian fabrics are known for embracing our heritage. From soothing silks to rich brocades, these elements were carefully curated to create an impact like none other. The styles from the Mughal era depicted nothing but the richness and sheer elegance. In our upcoming show, Daastan-e-Mohabbat Salim-Anarkali, we’re drawing emphasis on these stunning costumes that take you back in time and leave you mesmerized.



Anarkali’s ensemble is all about fine silks accentuated with detailed thread embroidery and stones that not only stand out but also add so much value! You certainly cannot miss out on the classic pearls that are put together with meenakari, kundan, and polki! She is often seen wearing not just one or two pieces, but a complete set consisting of pieces such as ornate mang-tikka, layered necklaces, intricate hathkamal, passas, kamarbandh (waist chains) and bajubandh (armlets) with a beautifully embroidered qawwali topi.

As for Salim, he wore elaborate bagalbandhi kurta along with churidars that were stitched together using the best fabrics in colors that are unique and striking! Adding a touch of royalty, he wore ornaments like pearl necklaces and a crown embellished with precious stones.

