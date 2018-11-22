posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on November 22nd, 2018 at 6:27 pm

Television heartthrob Shashank Vyas a.k.a Roop is one celebrity who’s got his looks on point always. Apart from being a versatile actor, Shashank is someone who never steps away from experimenting. Be it with his outfits, his hairstyle, or even his roles. He has also been winning hearts one at a time with his performance in Roop as well inspiring his fans with strong character.

Today, we stalked him a little on Instagram and found a couple of cool pictures which prove that Shashank is all for new hairdos! Look!

#1 A casual look? Yes, please?





#2 Festive feel going strong as always.

#3 Suit up but not without a sleek updo.

#4 Don't think we're getting over man buns anytime soon!

#5 You know you're acing a retro look when you look like this!