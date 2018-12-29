Here's what makes Kesari Nandan so special!

posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on December 29th, 2018 at 11:52 am

Colors is on its way to change the way our society thinks about women. With the launch of Kesari Nandan, the show is literally on the path of changing mindsets one at a time. Associated with this show are two women who’ve done India proud time and again. These two powerful women prove that they’re not only fighters but also daughters of the nation. They’re none other than Geeta Phogat and Mary Kom! Here's what they had to say to each one of you! 

 

Geeta Phogat for #KhelKesari

 

 

Mary Kom for #KhelKesari

 

 

 

They've spoken enough! Have you heard them clearly?

 

 

 

Tune in to Kesari Nandan from 1st January, Monday to Friday at 8.30 pm.

 

Connect with