Here's what to expect on India's Got Talent 8 tonight!
Nupur Jetly,
October 20th, 2018
3:10 pm
The biggest Indian platform to showcase talent is finally here and just like you, we’re equally excited! From stunning performances one after the other to all the extravanganza that comes along, India’s Got Talent Season 8 is certainly larger than life! With an acclaimed panel of judges like Kirron Kher, Karan Johar and Malaika Arora, expect nothing but sheer entertainment. The show goes on air tonight 10 pm onwards and here’s what you should be expecting!
- Unlimited entertainment and laughter when Bharti and Ritvik take over the stage and host the show away!
- A pool of amazing talent coming your way one at a time. FYI, a few might make you sit on the edge of seat or even stun you like never before.
- When the judges play the perfect muse to contestants on the show.
- Not only the judges, we also meet your favourites from B-town on the show tonight.
- Last but not the least! With the last couple of seasons that have been oh-so-good, we absolutely cannot wait what this season has in store for us! Here's a sweet throwback!
