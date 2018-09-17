posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on September 17th, 2018 at 6:37 pm

The mighty Bigg Boss season 12 started last night and has already become the talk of the town. With a mixed bunch of celebrities and vichitra jodis, day 1 in the house is full of interesting spins. While the housemates are mesmerized by the gorgeous beach-themed house, our very own Deepak Thakur seems to be fascinated by the interiors, especially the jacuzzi!

Day 1 also kickstarted with the season’s first-ever task ‘BB Press Conference’ which will eventually lead to the nomination process. After every gong, one single contestant will have to challenge one jodi who is weaker than them. At this press conference, both single players and the Jodidars will have to defend themselves stating why they are not weak as compared to the other in front of the housemates and Sanchalaks i.e. ex-contestants Hina Khan and Hiten Tejwani. The housemates and the sanchalak will take the final decision which will lead to this week’s nomination.

With such an action-packed first day, what does one expect in the following days to come?

