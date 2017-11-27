posted by Shambhavi, last updated on November 27th, 2017 at 5:03 pm

This week on ‘Ishq Mein Marjawan’ we will see Deep’s inclination towards Aarohi that bothers Tara to the core. She decides to confront Deep over this.

Aarohi is diagnosed with split personality; she has a meltdown over the same but Deep pacifies her at the same time. There also comes a moment when Deep is with Tara trying to calm her down and Aarohi on hearing some sound starts inching towards the room where the duo is present.

On the other hand an inexplicable incident with Maya and Diya stuns Aarohi to the core. After a series of incidents Aarohi starts believing that the whole family is fake!

At one of the events Deep takes a drink to prove Aarohi that it isn’t drugged but he is unaware that Tara mixed pills in that drink which happens accidently for Deep. He is almost on the verge of spilling the truth in front of Aarohi in that state!

What will happen then?

