Jio Filmfare Awards 2018: Ranveer Singh pays a tribute to Bappi Lahiri through his performance.

A Bona fide legend of Bollywood, Bappi Lahiri will get a special tribute this weekend on Jio Filmfare Awards 2018.

 

Superstar Ranveer Singh will be seen performing on some of the iconic numbers of the veteran musician. The actor in his retro look will be seen shaking a leg on the songs like Chahiye thoda pyaar,  Ke pag ghungroo etc.

Finally Bappi da will make a grand entry on the stage while the popular number Tune Maari Entriyan is being played in the background.

 

Watch the celebrities and audience giving a standing ovation to the legendary musician this weekend.

 

 

Jio Filmfare Awards 2018 on 25th February at 8 PM.

 


