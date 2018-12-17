The big race to finale!

posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on December 17th, 2018 at 5:29 pm

Kickstarting the 14th week tonight, the environment in the house seems to be tense. It starts with a Sree and Dipika sitting in the garden area and having a conversation. Amidst this, Sree tells Dipika that the two finalists will be KV and herself because they are faces of the channel. Taking offense to this, Dipika gets upset with Sree because she believes that everyone who has reached till here, has reached here on his/her own merit and performance. With a clash of opinions, Sree and Dipika are seen getting into a little tiff.

 

Screen Shot 2018-12-17 at 9.42.02 am

 

 

 

Screen Shot 2018-12-17 at 9.41.43 am

 

 

Going forward, in the race to the finale, everyone seems to be competitive as each contender wants a chance to become a captain at this point in the game. The BB Fire Brigade task tonight is all about winning the captaincy tag and being safe from the next eviction. With contenders prioritizing themselves now, who do you think hails as the new captain of the house? Tune in to Appy Fizz presents Bigg Boss 12 powered by Oppo F9 Pro every day at 9 pm only on COLORS to know more.

 

Screen Shot 2018-12-17 at 9.46.16 am
 
 
 
Screen Shot 2018-12-17 at 9.47.33 am

 

 

 

 

﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Roop and Shamsher in trouble?

Roop and Shamsher in trouble?

Weekend ka Vaar like none other!

Weekend ka Vaar like none other!

Surbhi V/S Dipika?

Surbhi V/S Dipika?

Will housemates sacrifice their belongings?

Will housemates sacrifice their belongings?

Let love take over tonight!

Let love take over tonight!

You Might Also Like

Brain Wagon

Brain Wagon

Sitaara: Ek Vishkanya ki Kahaani

Sitaara: Ek Vishkanya ki Kahaani

Tantra

Tantra

India's Got Talent Season 8

India's Got Talent Season 8

Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali

Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali

Naagin 3

Naagin 3

Connect with