posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on November 14th, 2018 at 5:13 pm

Everyone in the house seems to be dealing with the two hitmen with utmost intelligence and smartness, and trust us, it’s something you cannot miss. Just like yesterday, today is another day of dealing with the hitmen and shooting contestants and dismissing them from the captaincy race. Today, however, seems like a tough day on members of the happy club due to a misunderstanding between Romil and Surbhi. Deepak and Surbhi had a major argument, as they thought she was supporting Shivashish. Surbhi feels like she has been used and has decided to quit the happy club. What happens next?

Going forward, the Hitmen task continues and everyone in the league is looking for ways to save themselves. After the first innings of the Hitman task, it was time for the second round. Dipika, Jasleen, Rohit, and Megha are already eliminated from the race to captaincy. The contestants' challenge is not only to let their favourite person run for captaincy, but also to strategically save the amount from the winning prize money.