posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on October 15th, 2018 at 6:01 pm

Tonight, on Bigg Boss, the viewers are in for a BIGG surprise(s). We’re pretty sure that you’ve guessed it by now. All is fair in love and war, and of course in the Bigg Boss House too! All the jodis, who walked into the house as one team will no more live like that in the house! Tonight is when every Jodi in the house breaks up and starts playing solo. Being the biggest twist of all times, we surely cannot wait to see how the game spins here onwards. The unity every Jodi had, the strategy every Jodi made will not be valid anymore!

Now, brace yourselves for surprise #2! While the housemates, especially the jodidars are not over the fact that they will not play as a Jodi anymore, Bigg Boss treated them to something else already. Straight from the confession room, everyone heard Anupji singing ‘bachna ae haseeno, lo main aa gaya’ with his harmonium. Everyone is seen getting excited and running towards him. After catching up with him, the housemates eventually find out that even Sree Santh is back. He will be seen greeting and hugging everyone except Dipika and Shivashish. How do they react to Sree being so cold towards them? Is he back with a plan?

