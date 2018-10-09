posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on October 9th, 2018 at 6:40 pm

The jailbreak task relentlessly continues between the contestants giving way to fits of anger, frustration and grievances. After yesterday’s battle, only Sree Santh and Somi Khan are left in the jail while Romil and Karanvir continue to guard them. Will Sree Santh sacrifice his chance to be a captain and let Somi take over? This is an answer we’re looking out for too!

While the fighting spirit is taking over the house, we see contestants taking a dig at people a little too often. In one such incident, Bigg Boss even warned the contestants and asked them to refrain from speaking any other language other than Hindi. Adding fuel to the fire, Deepak commented on Sree Santh and Karanvir using English and that it was a language for the elites. This doesn’t go down too well with them and Sree Santh, Karanvir, and Deepak get into a major argument.

The second lap of the jailbreak task also saw a lot of aggression where Surbhi tried to drag Srishty by her head and Shivashish was harsh towards Deepak while crossing the wall.

