These behind the scenes pictures from the sets of Tantra are too cool to miss!

posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on January 4th, 2019 at 4:46 pm

It’s been a while since Tantra went on air. With a gripping storyline, it even got us glued to the show. With an interesting show concept, Tantra is on it’s way to becoming our favourite. While we were scrolling through our Instagram feed, we realized that the team actually spends a lot of time in between shots and it’s absolutely cool! From fun photos to videos, we spotted a few interesting things on Juhi Parmar a.k.a Sumati’s handle. Here are a few for you! 

 

#1 Kickstarting the good times with a little travel!

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Juhi Parmar (@juhiparmar14) on

 

 

#2 A team that promotes together, stays together!

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Juhi Parmar (@juhiparmar14) on

 

 

#3 And more promotions with a lot of bonding too!

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Juhi Parmar (@juhiparmar14) on

 

#4 In-between breaks and poses!

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Juhi Parmar (@juhiparmar14) on

 

 

#5 Some candid moments

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Juhi Parmar (@juhiparmar14) on

 

 

#6 The kind of memes that all of us can relate to!

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Juhi Parmar (@juhiparmar14) on

 

 

#7 Colleagues to friends and back to colleagues! 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Juhi Parmar (@juhiparmar14) on

 

 

To witness more of their amazing bond, tune in to Tantra from Monday to Friday at 9:30 and 11 pm. 

﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Will Sumi be able to able to succeed this time?

Will Sumi be able to able to succeed this time?

Here's why you should be tuning in to Khatron ke Khiladi - Jigger Pe Trigger!

Here's why you should be tuning in to Khatron ke Khiladi - Jigger Pe Trigger!

5 reason to watch Kesari starting 1st January 2019

5 reason to watch Kesari starting 1st January 2019

12 moments we've wanted to rewind on Bigg Boss 12 more than once!

12 moments we've wanted to rewind on Bigg Boss 12 more than once!

A day away from the finale, here's what their journey was all about!

A day away from the finale, here's what their journey was all about!

You Might Also Like

Inside Access

Inside Access

Kesari Nandan

Kesari Nandan

Sitaara: Ek Vishkanya ki Kahaani

Sitaara: Ek Vishkanya ki Kahaani

Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali

Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali

Naagin 3

Naagin 3

Silsila Badallte Rishton Ka

Silsila Badallte Rishton Ka

Connect with